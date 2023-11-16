OBITUARY: Dr. John David King

Dr. John David King, age 61 of Franklin, TN passed away November 12, 2023 after a hard fought battle with cancer.

He was born in Oak Ridge, TN to the late Paul and Annell Guinn King.

He graduated from Oak Ridge High School and then received his undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. He went on to receive his medical degree from the University of Tennessee Memphis, and completed his residency in radiology there as well.

It was in Memphis while attending Bellevue Baptist Church that he met his wife, Julie. They were happily married for 35 years! He was a wonderful husband, father and “pops”. John was such a persevering individual as evidenced by his determination to achieve his many goals in life.

John never saw losses or trials as setbacks but as opportunities. He was an encourager and an optimist who chose to see the best in every situation. He absolutely loved his life’s work of being a radiologist, but he had many other interests too including a love of history, jazz, and sailing. In keeping with his generous spirit, he loved volunteering in the Percy Priest Yacht Club’s Learning At The Helm program where he taught people to sail.

He is survived by his wife, Julie King; children, Molly (Colin) Jacobs, Andrew King and David King; grandchildren, Ezra and Liam; sister, Donna King.

A memorial service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Judson Baptist Church, 4900 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220. Visitation with the family will be 5:00 PM-8:00 PM on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the church. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Church Missions Network, a nonprofit ministry close to our hearts that helps bring the Gospel to East Africa while feeding widows and orphans. –www.churchmissionsnetwork.org

