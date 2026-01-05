OBITUARY: Dr. James Ronald Gupton

Dr. James Ronald Gupton, 81, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on December 20, 2025, at his home of 53 years that he shared with his wife of 63 years, Lynda (Krantz) Gupton. His wife and his two children, Lynda Michelle Gardner and James Scott Gupton, were by his side.

Ron Gupton was born in Clarksville, TN, to James Wallace and Dalton Annette (Fielder) Gupton on March 28, 1944. He grew up on his parents’ farm in Henrietta, TN, with his sister, Sharon Elaine (Gupton) Wilson.

After completing school in Cheatham County, he proceeded to Austin Peay State University, receiving an undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Physics. He and Lynda married on December 21, 1962, with her accompanying him through his collegiate journey. This was the beginning of a life of joy, spent hand in hand, over decades of fun and adventure together.

After completing his undergraduate degree, he attended Vanderbilt University, receiving a master’s degree and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Mathematics. As he worked to complete his dissertation, he was recruited by his alma mater, Austin Peay State University, to join the Department of Mathematics as a Professor. He spent the next 44 years teaching and mentoring thousands of students, focusing on advanced level Mathematics.

He retired in 2014, after joining his colleagues to occupy the university’s new mathematics building, a culmination of growth at the university that he was honored to be a part of. During his tenure, he served on many committees, participated in leadership and served a term as President of the Faculty Senate. He found joy in his work and instilled that in those around him throughout the years.

Dr. Gupton enjoyed many pursuits over his lifetime, including playing racquetball and volleyball, coaching his daughter’s softball team, caring for his property, battling with squirrels, spending time at the family farm, harassing his sister, and loving his family. He and his sister enjoyed many memories as children on the farm, with him taking the role as an older brother, keeping her guessing and finding fun adventures together.

Having witnessed the shenanigans on the farm, the squirrel community fought back over the years, winning countless battles over birdseed, staying a step ahead of his creativity and cleverness. Ron stayed active through sports, helping his father on the farm, and caring for his property.

He enjoyed time with nature, nurturing trees and the landscape and providing a beautiful property for his family to enjoy. He also preferred to have a cat in his lap whenever possible, a trait passed on to his daughter, while leaving dogs for his son. He taught his children how to care for themselves and their things, not allowing them to leave for college until they could change a tire and check their oil. He also taught them how to lose with grace, given the wicked spin he placed on a ping pong ball. He prepared them in life to face things head on, with thoughtfulness, creativity and kindness. They have spent their adult lives seeking his advice, whether making repairs or making life decisions.

As Ron lived his life, he had many opportunities to share his knowledge and teach others. His students and friends (and sometimes strangers) learned from him, as his calm, reliable and methodical presence instilled trust and wisdom. He also had the opportunity to pass his wisdom and care to his grandchildren, Jackson Montgomery Gupton and Madison Faith Gupton. His generosity was wide reaching, with his grandchildren providing him a new type of joy in his pursuit of caring for others. Supporting them in their growth provided him many happy moments.

Ron practiced his faith, alongside his wife Lynda, at McAdoo Cumberland Presbyterian. Their faith was one of many things they shared through 63 years of marriage. Enjoying urban life in Nashville in the 60’s, apartment life as a young family, and suburban life as they built a long future together. In every phase, Ron looked to Lynda for guidance, for it was her that he trusted and respected the most. Over 60 years of companionship; an example for everyone that knew them.

Dr. Gupton is preceded in death by his parents, James Wallace and Dalton Annette (Fielder) Gupton.

He is survived by his wife, Lynda Gayle (Krantz) Gupton, his children, Lynda Michelle (Gupton) Gardner and James Scott Gupton, his grandchildren, Jackson Montgomery Gupton and Madison Faith Gupton and their mother Kathy Shank Gupton, his sister Sharon Elaine Wilson (Robert), as well as many cherished in-laws and cousins.

The family is planning a service and celebration of life, to be held at a later date with respect for the holidays, allowing those close to him to spend time with their families and enjoy this special time of year. Once a date and time are determined, services will be held at McAdoo Cumberland Presbyterian in Clarksville, TN, by Pastor Jimmie Edwards, to be followed by a celebration of his life at Pinson Acres, the family’s farm, in Henrietta, TN.

Memorials may be given to the Dr. J. Ronald Gupton Mathematics Scholarship, at Austin Peay State University.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to his caregivers, including Linda Krantz and the staff at AseraCare.

