OBITUARY: Dr. James “Jim” Aaron Lilly, Sr.

Dr. James (Jim) Aaron Lilly, Sr., 92, of Thompson’s Station, TN passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2021 of natural causes at home surrounded by his loving family.

James was born in Mason County, West Virginia to Jason Granville Lilly and Maple Byus Lilly on December 16, 1928.

After graduating from Huntington East High School, he moved to Washington, DC to attend business school. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served from 1948 until July 1952 during the Korean War, being honorably discharged as Petty Officer, Second Class. He later attended Marshall University in Huntington, WV where he completed his undergraduate degree, enrolled in West Virginia University Medical School, and graduated in 1964. In 1966, after completing his internship and surgical residency at Cabell Huntington Hospital, he began family practice in Huntington. That is where he met and married his wife, Arlene Hoback Lilly on May 4, 1968. They remained happily married for nearly 53 years, until his death. Jim and Arlene were blessed with two wonderful sons, James Aaron Lilly, Jr. (Shawn) and David Matthew Lilly (Rachel).

In July of 1973, he entered residency in Ophthalmology at Erlanger Hospital, Chattanooga TN until July 1976. He then opened his ophthalmology practice in Gallatin, Tennessee and served the residents of Gallatin and surrounding communities for over 30 years. He made Middle Tennessee home for the remainder of his life.

James is preceded in death by his parents Jason and Maple Lilly, brothers, William Lilly (Marcella), Arnold Lilly, sisters Ruth Spence (Nick), Dayonez Keister (Lloyd), Justine Rosenburg (Charlie).

James is survived by his wife Arlene Lilly, sons James Aaron Lilly, Jr. (Shawn) and David Matthew Lilly (Rachel), daughter Mari Lynn Lilly, M.D.

His devoted and adoring grandchildren, Sarah James Lilly, Anna Renee Lilly, Rebecca Kaylyn Lilly, James Aaron Lilly III, Matthew Aaron Lilly, Victoria Mills, and Davis Mills, his sister Twyla Hope Oliver (Ken), brother David Grant Lilly (Roberta), his sisters-in-law Brenda Hoback and Deborah Hoback, and brother-in-law John Hoback, his many nieces, nephews, cousins, coworkers and friends, all of whom he regarded as family.

He had a great love and devotion for his family and he was happiest when they were all gathered around the table.

Jim accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior as a teenager. He had a great devotion and love for God and knew that was where all his blessings came from. He remained ever thankful for the love and support of his church family and pastors at Community Baptist Church in Spring Hill, TN.

Because of the COVID-19 virus, at this time there will be no formal service, but a graveside service at Dock’s Creek Cemetery in Kenova, WV at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Community Baptist Church, 1018 Parkway Dr., Spring Hill, TN.

The Lilly family wishes to thank the many people that helped with Dr. Lilly’s care, especially over the last few months. Williamson Medical Group, Admedisys Home Health, Admedisys Hospice, and Touching Hearts Home Health.