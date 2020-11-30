OBITUARY: Dr. Howard Leman

Dr. Howard Leman, age 82 of Columbia, TN went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2020. Born in Francesville, IN to the late Edward Leman and Ruth Musselman Leman.

Dr. Leman spent many years in Florida where he pastored at Plantation Baptist Church for 26 years. Upon retirement, Dr. Leman moved to Sebring, Florida where he pastored on an interim basis for several churches. His years of ministry impacted countless lives, and many are serving the Lord today because of his influence.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carol Leman; children, Kimberly (Ronald) Booth and Julie (Andrew) Florio; siblings, Roberta (Ron) DeGraaff, Gary (Ruth) Leman, David (Elaine) Leman, Daniel (Linda) Leman, Steven (Wanda) Leman, Mike (Tina) Leman and Sharon (Gary) Cotner; grandchildren, Amy (Michael John) Lovell, Jonathan (Emily) Duncan and Olivia Florio; great grandchildren, Harper Lovell, Jaxson and Camden Duncan and three step-grandchildren, Taylor Florio, Ronald Lee Booth, III, and Daniel Booth.

Preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Leman.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Dr. Kevin Ahrens and Dr. Jerry Williamson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a ministry of your choice.