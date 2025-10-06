OBITUARY: Dr. Gloria Harrison Reese

The life of Dr. Gloria Harrison Reese came to an end on Monday, September 29, 2025, at the age of 78 at Tri-Star Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Gloria was born on September 16, 1947, in Williamson County, Tennessee, to parents of Jonas Harrison and Helen Ruth Gosey.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory devoted husband, Charles Reese, III, and their three children: Dr. Charita (Winfred) Littles, The Honorable Judge Camille (Bruce ) McMullen, and Charles Christopher Reese; grandchildren, Jayde Reese, JeMari Reese, Keira Reese, Reese McMullen, Zoe McMullen, Makiah Reese, Cayden Littles and Micah Littles; great grandson, Carter Shields; brother, Greg (Regina) Williams; devoted niece, Laticia (Miguel) Burgess, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Dr. Reese will lie in state on Monday, October 6, 2025, from 12 Noon until 5 P.M. at the Funeral Home.

Visitation with family, Tuesday, October 7, 2025, from 10 A.M. until 11 A.M. at Lee Chapel AME Church, 1200 Dr. DB Todd Jr. Blvd., Nashville, Tennessee 37208, with funeral to begin at 11 A.M. and Pastor Garrett Copeland, eulogist. Interment Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

For more obituaries, visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email