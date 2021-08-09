OBITUARY: Dr. David E. Brown

Dr. David Edmund Brown, age 80 of Franklin, TN passed away August 2, 2021. He was born in Kittanning, PA to the late Felix & Florence Brown.

Dr. Brown graduated from Southern College of Optometry in 1975 and began practicing in Franklin in 1976. He lived and worked in Franklin for 45 years and was an incredibly devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend and follower of Jesus. He attended Brentwood Baptist Church where he always enjoyed the community of his Sunday School class.

He is preceded in death by his son, David Michael Brown and his sister, Joan Haddix. David is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Mona Brown of Franklin, TN; son, Matt (Brianna) Brown of Franklin, TN; daughter, Rhonda (Justin) Holman of Greenbrier, TN; sister, Carol (Kemp) Higginbotham of Columbia, TN; grandchildren, Eliana, Keziah & Aidan Brown, Ridge & River Holman.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Brentwood Baptist Church Monday, August 16th at 6 PM preceded by visitation 4-6 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Rowen Glenn Center, 7777 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027.

