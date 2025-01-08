OBITUARY: Dr. Churku Reddy

Dr. Churku Reddy, 82, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2025.

Services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at West Harpeth Funeral Home and Crematory, 6962 Charlotte Pike in Nashville.

Family and friends are cordially invited to pay their respects during the visitation beginning at 10:00 am.

A Puja will follow at 11:00 am.