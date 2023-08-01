OBITUARY: Dr. Brantley Wescott

Dr. Brantley Wescott, a pharmacist and life-long resident of Middle Tennessee died unexpectedly on July 27th, 2023, at the age of 46.

Brantley is survived by his wife, Beth Walker; his children, Lucas Wescott and Katie Stumbaugh; his paternal grandmother Dorothy Wescott; his parents Thomas Wescott (and wife Melissa Wescott) and Janelle (Groom) Wright (and husband Paul Wright); his siblings Dana (Wright) Duncan, Leland Wright (and wife Alyssa (Story) Wright), and Trenton Wright (and wife Donielle (Armes) Wright).

He is predeceased by his grandparents Don Wescott, Otis Groom, Hazel Groom, Dayton Wright, and Ellen Wright.

Brantley was born at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN on January 13th, 1977, to Thomas Wescott and Janelle (Groom) Wright.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Auburn University in 1999 and would then further his education at the Auburn University Harrison College of Pharmacy, where he obtained a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree in 2003. He would obtain his license to practice pharmacy the same year. He rose through the field of pharmacy and worked as the Chief Operating Officer at RxPartners and ACA Pharmacy in Nashville.

On September 23rd, 2021, he married his wife Elizabeth Diane Walker and added Katherine Grace Stumbaugh as his daughter. His son, Lucas Payne Wescott, was born to him and his former spouse Lori (Lyle) Vinson on June 19th, 2008.

Brantley was a loving and caring father who also had a passion for fast and pretty cars. He loved going to the racetrack where he would compete in his Austin Yellow BMW M4 over the weekend, always striving for a better lap time and pushing both himself and his car to the limit. He frequented the family shop where he would work on the next upgrade to his car with his brother, Trenton.

His life is filled with examples of striving for excellence. He was an Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in the scouts that only 4% of scouts achieve. He helped to develop and implement strategies that would propel each company he worked for forward in patient care, patient safety, and growth, rising to the C-suite in 2021.

He was an innovator, a problem solver, and a boots-on-the-ground man who would never back down from a challenge. He dearly loved his family, including his nieces and nephews, his extended family, his countless friends, and beloved colleagues.

More than just his hobbies and accomplishments, Brantley was a son of Christ whose fruit was on display most in his kindness. He never shied from offering his treasures, talents, or time for the betterment of someone else. He loved his family, his friends, and his colleagues—and he will be profoundly missed by those and many more.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, August 4, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. His brother, Leland Wright will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME. 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations to be made in Brantley’s memory to the Metro Animal Care and Control Center, where the family’s beloved critters were adopted from.

