OBITUARY: Dr. Beverley Joan Short

Dr. Beverley Joan Short, affectionately known to many as Joan, passed away on October 8, 2025, in Staten Island, New York. Born on January 14, 1942, in Franklin, Tennessee, Joan’s life was a testament to her intelligence, creativity, and loving nature.

Her journey began as a daughter to Bonnie Larue and Judge James C. Short, and as a sister to Jimmie LaRue Short, Virginia Short Hunter, and Barbara Short Haskew, all of whom preceded her in death along with her nephew Jeffrey Hunter and brother in law Floyd Hunter.

Joan’s early years on the family farm were filled with outdoor adventures, horseback riding, and a passion for reading that would lay the foundation for her academic success. A Valedictorian of Franklin High School, she also shone brightly as a basketball player alongside her sister Barbara, showcasing her athletic abilities and competitive spirit.

Joan’s pursuit of knowledge led her to the University of Tennessee, where she completed both her undergraduate degree and later her Doctor of Medicine at the University of Tennessee Medical School.

Her career in medicine was marked by an unwavering dedication to children’s health. Joan completed her Residency in Pediatrics and Fellowship in Cancer Chemotherapy at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, which set the stage for her distinguished career spanning over five decades.

As a Pediatric Attending Physician, she served at Sisters of Charity Medical Center, St. Vincent’s Campus Staten Island, Beth Israel Medical Center, and served as Chief of the Pediatric Division at Bayley Seton Hospital.

Her professional affiliations were numerous, including Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Member of the American Medical Association, and the Medical Society State of New York, among others. She was Board Certified in Pediatrics and was honored with a 50-year medallion from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine.

Dr. Short’s care for her patients went beyond the walls of hospitals and clinics. She was a beloved figure on Staten Island, known for keeping in touch with her patients and their families long after their childhoods had passed. Joan is survived by her lifelong friend Patricia Mayes, nieces Allyson Hunter Ordung, Bonnie Haskew McMullen, and Holly Haskew Tambling, nephews Christopher and Farley Hunter, her great-nieces and nephews, brother in law Jerre Haskew and numerous lifelong professional colleagues.

Outside of her professional life, Joan’s interests were as diverse as they were passionate. Her love for the outdoors never waned, enjoying runs and bike rides by the ocean, volunteering for the New York City marathon, and indulging her love of Italian food and authentic Tennessee barbecue. Joan played the trumpet and loved the theater as well as all types of sports and music. Her love for poetry, nature, and bird watching provided her with endless joy and inspiration.

To her sisters, Joan was forever true and she was a devoted daughter and aunt. She carried with her the spirit of the Tennessee countryside, and her life’s work in pediatrics was a blend of her love for children, her community, and her unyielding commitment to making the world a healthier, more compassionate place.

Joan’s legacy is one of love, care, and profound impact on the countless lives she touched. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow immediately at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Richmond University Medical Center and would be greatly appreciated.