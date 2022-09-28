OBITUARY: Dr. Benny ‘Ben’ H. Garner

Dr. Benny “Ben” H. Garner of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, he was 79 years old.

He was born October 6, 1942 to the late Leonard H. and Myrtle (Gray) Garner, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Ben will be remembered by his family and friends as a caring, loving, and humorous family man. He had a great passion about teaching and sharing God’s Word, the ministry, and writing and editing Christian literature.

At the age of 19, he knew his calling was to teach God’s Word. He started his education at Memphis State University where he received his Bachelor of Science. He received his Master of Theology at Dallas Theological Seminary. Lastly, he received a Doctorate of Ministry at Golden Gate Seminary in San Francisco.

From there, he went on to serve as pastor at Clear Creek Baptist Church in Oxford, Mississippi; Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Duluth, Georgia; and Lindale First Baptist Church in Lindale, Georgia. In 1991 Ben was Editor-In-Chief at Lifeway Christian Resources in Nashville, Tennessee from where he retired. He also served numerous churches as Interim Pastor throughout Nashville.

In his free time, he enjoyed playing tennis, running, cycling, photography, reading, hunting, and studying the Bible.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Garner; his daughters Lisa Garner Stark of Alpharetta, Georgia and Lana Garner Leonard (Tony Leonard) of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and son, Andy Garner (Corry Garner) of Franklin, Tennessee; sister, Margaret Fritzel of Warsaw, Indiana; granddaughter, Madison Leonard Vivrett (Stephen Vivrett); granddaughter, Megan Leonard Sams (Charles Sams); granddaughter, Macy Leonard; grandson, Michael Stark; granddaughter, Nicole Stark; granddaughter, Corinne Garner and grandson, Benjamin Garner.

A gathering of family and friends for Ben will be held Friday, September 30, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home, Nashville, Tennessee. A celebration of life will occur Friday, September 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM, Nashville, Tennessee with Reverend Tony Leonard, Reverend Tony Rankin, and Dr. John Dent officiating. A committal service will occur Friday, September 30, 2022 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Nashville, Tennessee.

Current serving pallbearers are Andy Garner, Michael Stark, Barry Henderson, John Carrington, Stephen Vivrett, Charles Sams and honorary pallbearer, Benjamin Garner.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Woodlawn-Roesch-PattonFH.com for the Garner family.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:

Gideons International or Alzheimer’s Association

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/