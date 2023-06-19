OBITUARY: Dr. Benjamin Franklin Booker III

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Benjamin Franklin Booker III, aged 62, who passed away on Wednesday, June 14th, 2023 while surrounded by his loving family.

Ben was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 23, 1962 and adopted by his parents, Catherine and Benjamin Booker.

Ben grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, and was the eldest of one sibling. He attended Christian Brothers high school in Memphis, Tennessee and went on to get his medical degree at the University of Knoxville Tennessee, and finish at Louisiana State University.

Ben was a dedicated physician who practiced OBGYN and Family Practice in Franklin, Tennessee. He was known for his ability to make everyone smile and connect with every patient he had on a personal level. Everyone was his family. His motivation was to make sure everyone could have a long and happy life.

Outside of work, Ben had a passion for fishing, craftsmanship, trying to come up with new inventions, and most importantly spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 33 years, Ginger, and a loving father to his six children, Wade, Hailey, Hampton, Jack, Anna Claire, and Grace.

Ben was a beautiful soul who always wanted the best for others and especially his family. He also loved his animals just like they were his children. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

A memorial service was held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood, Tennessee, on Saturday, June 17th, at 11 AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis, TN. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

