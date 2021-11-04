OBITUARY: Dr. Anita Raye Head

Dr. Anita Raye Head, 77, of Brentwood, TN, passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 13, 2021. She was born in Fort Worth, TX on December 20, 1943. She met the love of her life, James Luther Head, at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, and they married at Connell Baptist Church on June 4, 1966. Anita and Jim moved to Nashville in 1968.

Anita graduated from Arlington Heights High School, Fort Worth, TX, in 1962. She attended Texas Christian University earning a B.A. in English and Biology in 1966 and continued her education earning an M.Ed. in 1985 and an Ed.D. in 1996, both in Administration and Supervision, from Tennessee State University in Nashville, TN. Anita was a middle and high school teacher for 35 years beginning her career in Fort Worth and Denton TX. She joined the Metropolitan Nashville-Davidson County School system in 1968 and spent 28 years at Apollo Middle School, where she taught 7th grade English, led the spelling bee program, instructed the afterschool computer lab program, and won Teacher of the Year.

Anita was a loving wife, mother, and doting grandmother (“Mimi”). She cherished her family and friends and was generous to everyone she encountered. If you met her, she knew your life story in five minutes. Anita participated in the Brentwood Baptist Church Nurture Team, Card Club, and Scrapbooking Club. She was an avid reader and birdwatcher, and loved to learn.

Anita is preceded in death by her parents Joy Ray Nix and Vanita Louise Nix James. Anita is survived by her husband Dr. James L. Head; daughters Eva Chantelle Schart (Richard), Angela Michelle Neef (Michael) and Christie Joy Wiemers (Titus); sister Eva Gay Brown; grandchildren Ryan, Katie, McKeon and Zachary; grand-dogs Bella, Harvey, Oscar Maya, Zoe, Beanie, and Joules; and grand-guinea-piggies Spike and Mr. Guinea.

Please join us in a celebration of Anita’s life at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 20, 2021, in Baskin Chapel at Brentwood Baptist Church, Brentwood, TN, immediately followed by a reception at Wilson Hall. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Anita’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the social workers, nurses, doctors, and care team at Vanderbilt Medical Center for their exceptional care, patience, and comfort.