OBITUARY: Doyle Rayvon Smith

Doyle Rayvon Smith, age 76, passed away on November 24, 2021. He was born to the late Clarence Oliver Smith and Fern Hazel Dirks on November 10, 1945, in Great Bend, Kansas. He grew up working on a family farm in western Kansas and attended Bethel College for two years, where he met his wife, Janice. After transferring to Kansas State University, he earned his Agricultural Engineering degree in 1970.

The family lived in several locations throughout Doyle’s career. In the early 1970s, he worked at the Krause Milling soybean manufacturing facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He soon relocated to Logansport, Indiana, where he helped build and manage their new soybean processing plant. Both of their daughters, Dea and Tarryn, were born during those years. Doyle, Jan, and the girls then moved to Decatur, Indiana, in 1978, when Doyle became the superintendent of Central Soya’s multi-purpose soybean operation there. In 1985, the family transferred to Indianapolis, Indiana, where Doyle served as the manager of their inner-city soybean plant. They returned to Decatur, Indiana, in 1987, when Doyle became plant manager of Central Soya’s largest facility. He remained in that position throughout the rest of his employment years, including during the company’s buyout by the Bunge Corporation in 2004. Doyle gave his signature presentations of overall plant processes to almost all domestic and international visitors. He retired in 2008.

Through the years, Doyle was a devoted husband and father who attended every family activity when possible. He showed up like clockwork to lend a hand with the sound gear and instruments for the music programs given by Jan and the girls. Doyle loved the outdoors, golfing, and attending the Indy 500 most years. He kept his equipment and cars in top condition and could fix nearly everything. He was a member of the Men of Acts Ministry (helping repair homes of those in need), participated in Bible Study regularly, and enjoyed teachings on prophecy.

Doyle and Jan became grandparents in 2010 and decided to move to the Nashville area in 2012 to be closer to their daughters and granddaughter, Savannah. A second granddaughter, Amelia, was born in 2016. He treasured the opportunity to be with his family on a regular basis.

Doyle is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janice “Jan” Graber Smith; daughters, Dea Smith and Tarryn (Michael) Wallin; granddaughters, Savannah and Amelia Wallin; brother, Corydon (Sandra) Smith; sister, Barbara Kuenne; brother-in-law, Larry (Jacqueline) Graber; sister-in-law, Gloria (Jory) Popp; devoted nieces and nephews: Stephanie Smith, Lori (Tom) McCroskey, Michael Graber, Stephen (Katherine) Graber, Aaron (Sue) Graber, Ginger (Winston) Clay, Nathan (Adriana) Popp, and Rachelle (Joel) Ball; plus his numerous beloved great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Anita Graber, and brother-in-law, Tom Kuenne.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Doyle’s life will be at 11:00 AM (CST) on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM (CST). It will be officiated by Pastors Harry Stambaugh and Charlie Weir. A private burial will be held for the family the day prior. Williamson Memorial welcomes the use of masks but does not require them.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (www.samaritanspurse.org) or Gateway Franklin Church, 1288 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064 (www.gatewayfranklin.com).

Out-of-town guests attending the services are encouraged to stay at the Embassy Suites Franklin, 820 Crescent Centre Dr., Franklin, TN 37067. A room block is reserved for the Doyle Smith Memorial Weekend. To book, use the code “DSM” @ phone number (615) 515-5151 to obtain the guaranteed rate through 5 PM (CST) on Friday, January 14, 2022.

To send flowers to Doyle’s family, please visit our floral store.