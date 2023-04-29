OBITUARY: Doyle Lee ‘Carter’ Patterson

Doyle Lee “Carter” Patterson, 3 years of age, of Fairview, TN, passed from this life on April 21, 2023, at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville.

He was born on April 24, 2019, in Dickson, TN, to Austin and Destiny Patterson.

Carter was such a sweet boy with a huge heart. Everyone who he met instantly fell in love with his big and funny personality. He loved watching Blue’s Clues, playing with his little brother, riding four-wheelers on a pretty day, and spending quality time with the people he loved the most. He was always excited to go to school and play with his friends. Carter had the gift of making anyone smile. He was such a special little boy and was always so happy.

Survivors include his parents: Austin and Destiny Patterson; and his brother: Cooper Patterson.

A visitation with the family will take place on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Taylor Funeral Home. http://taylorsince1909.com

The family requests for everyone to wear pink -Carter’s favorite color- for the visitation.

