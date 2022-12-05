OBITUARY: Douglas ‘Wayne’ Robertson

Douglas “Wayne” Robertson of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, he was 73 years old.

He was born in Williamson County to Douglas Henry and Pauline Beasley Robertson on September 5, 1949.

A Spring Hill native, Wayne was a student of the Spring Hill Schools, where he graduated in 1967. Wayne served in the Air Force for four years as a morse code instructor. After he left the Air Force, he returned home and began working at Farm Bureau, where he was a loyal employee for 39 years. Above all, Wayne was a devoted Christian who was constantly learning more.

Preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife of 40 years, Jo Ann Robertson, and many precious pets.

He is survived by brothers Tommy (Novia) Robertson and Ricky Ray Robertson; sister Sandra (Jeff) Marilda Crick; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 12:00 pm at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Glen Alexander will be officiating. Burial will be at Spring Hill Cemetery (McLemore Rd.). https://www.springhill-memorial.com

Pallbearers are Donnie Beasley, Terry Bryd, Jay Farmer, Jeb Farmer, Scott Norton, and Peyton Robertson.

