OBITUARY: Douglas Ray Smith

Doug, 62 years of age of Nolensville, Tennessee went to be with Jesus on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born October 4, 1957 to Remonia Womack Smith and the late E.F. Smith in Warren County, McMinnville, Tennessee. Doug graduated from Warren County High School in 1975.

Anne Scott became Doug’s bride September 5, 1981 and they made their home in Nashville. Their daughter, Hayley, was born March 12, 1993. Hayley was the sparkle in Doug’s eyes. While he was an only child, he embraced Brad and Alicha Scott with brotherly love. Doug worked for Avco as an Aerospace Machinist for 39 years, known as Tect Aerospace. Doug graduated with his BS degree from Belmont University in 2007. His family all attended and were very proud of his accomplishment.

Doug was known as “the room dad” when Hayley attended Ezell Harding Christian School. He participated in field trips, brought the kids “real food” for lunch dates in the cafeteria and attended sports events which were his first priority. Doug was ever present in Hayley’s life. He took pleasure in 2 a.m. feedings, diaper changes and even dancing with her at TPAC dance recitals. She was his princess.

He attended Tusculum Church of Christ and made new friends at Christ Family Church. Doug was always willing to help in any way he could. His heart was full of love. Doug loved to play golf, especially with Hayley’s fiancé, Miles Canady. He loved being outdoors, travelling with family and friends, and relaxing, grilling and unwinding with Anne and Dakota on their back porch.

Doug, your contagious smile and laughter will be missed by your family and friends. Rest in peace dear one and we will see you again. Looking forward to seeing that smile and hearing your laughter as you reach out to us and say “Welcome Home”.

Dear family and friends, in lieu of flowers, Anne and Hayley would greatly appreciate contributions made in Doug’s memory to your favorite charity or a suicide outreach program. There is nothing greater than the gift of life and we feel very strongly that just one life saved is a wonderful miracle.

Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 4 o’clock at Tusculum Church of Christ Pavilion, 6117 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 (If raining, it will be held in the chapel.)

