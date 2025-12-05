OBITUARY: Douglas John Janowski

Douglas John Janowski, affectionately known as Doug, was born on January 5, 1948, in Elmira, New York, and departed this life on December 2, 2025, in Spring Hill, Tennessee. He was surrounded by his loving family during his final moments, a testament to the deep connections he nurtured throughout his life.

Doug was a devoted husband to Cathy Stanjeski Janowski, with whom he spent 47 wonderful years. Together, they built a family that was the pride of his life. He is survived by his sons, Doug (Melissa) Janowski and Dennis (Jenn) Janowski, as well as his grandchildren, Cameron, Connor, and Christopher Janowski, who brought him immense joy and pride.

In addition to his immediate family, Doug is survived by his brothers, Dave Janowski and Tyke (Debbie) Janowski, and his sister, Sharon Kehough, all of whom cherished him dearly.

Throughout his life, Doug had a variety of interests and hobbies that brought him happiness. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing pool, gambling, and watching football. These passions added excitement and purpose to his days, and he loved sharing these experiences with his family and friends.

Doug’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Lorreta Janowski, and two sons, Greg and John Janowski. His legacy of love for family and his enthusiastic spirit will be cherished by those who remain. He adored his family and was immensely proud of them, and his memory will forever live on in their hearts and stories.

