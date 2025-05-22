OBITUARY: Douglas Ewell Orr

Douglas Ewell Orr, age 75, a resident of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. A visitation will also be held on May 31, 2025, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on August 1, 1949, in Maury County, Tennessee, Douglas was the son of the late William Orr and the late Josephine Simmons Orr. He worked for Bellsouth for twenty years before taking early retirement and starting a business, Orr Couriers, in 1980– a medical courier service in which he was still actively involved.

Douglas found great joy in spending time at his second home, a condo in Panama City Beach, Florida, where he loved relaxing by the ocean. Known for his friendly nature, he never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was a talented cook, committed to his fitness, and above all, a devoted grandfather. He will be remembered by his warm smile and infectious laugh.

He is survived by his son, Michael (Amanda) Orr of Chapel Hill, TN, daughters, Tammi (Timothy) Thompson of Murfreesboro, TN, Terri (Kerry) Dickens of Culleoka, TN, brothers, Ronnie (Linda) Orr of Columbia, TN, Steve Orr of Alabama, Dennis Orr of Columbia, TN, nine grandchildren, and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Orr.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.