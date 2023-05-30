OBITUARY: Douglas Edward Herman

Douglas Edward Herman, age 72, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Doug was the CEO of Legend Homes, a company he started in 2006, and had over 40 years in the homebuilding industry. Doug began his career in Toledo, OH working his way through high school and college.

Doug and his wife Tari had a love like no other and had recently celebrated their 40th anniversary. They began renovating homes in their spare time, which eventually led them to start Legend Homes in Nashville. Their daughter Lindsay joined the company in 2021 and he was delighted to be able to spend more time with her.

Through his homebuilding career, he thoroughly enjoyed the relationships he built with clients, team members, and co-workers. Doug was also a drummer who began his musical career in high school with the rock band “The Vagrants” and played recently with a group of close friends who made up “The Moonlighters.” He had an unmistakable love for music and shared it with everyone.

Doug also loved spending time at the beach and on the ocean with “his girls”, Tari & Lindsay. He loved taking in the sunsets and enjoyed the peace his time near the ocean brought. Doug’s genuine warmth and kindness radiated. He had a way of making you feel like you were the only person in the room. When he spoke, everyone stopped to listen because you knew what he had to say was going to be meaningful and meticulous.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marian Herman; sister-in-law Mary Herman, niece and nephew Devon and Taylor Herman.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Tari Herman; beloved daughter Lindsay Hartman and her husband Zach; fond brothers and sister, Jeff and Bruce Herman, Susan Meyer and her husband Dale; cherished nieces and nephews, Haley and Austin Herman, Riley and Casie Sawyer; father and mother-in-law Charles and Charlotte Sawyer; sister-in-law, Tami Daley and husband Ray; brother-in-law Chip Sawyer and Alisa.

A celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 3 pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Alive Hospice Nashville or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

To Livestream the Service Click Here

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/