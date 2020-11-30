OBITUARY: Douglas Blake Hargrove

Douglas Blake Hargrove, age 29, of Thompsons Station, TN was called home on Nov 24, 2020. Born June 25, 1991.

Blake worked in the Restaurant Industry and he attended Page High School and Graduated from Middle College. He was a member of Peytonsville Baptist Church. In his 29 years on this earth he touched more people than most will in their lifetime. Notorious for his heart-of-gold, he was a cherished & adored son, grandson, brother, nephew, and friend. Blake had an endless passion for travel and music, never one to turn down a random adventure. He is revered for being a faithful and profound soul who left an everlasting impact with his compassion and tenderness. There were never any “strangers”, just family he hadn’t met yet. Blake lived and was well known for radiating positivity and his exceptional ability to make each person feel significant. Many people recount his lifelong impact and memories of time with him. He will Live On in every heart he has encountered for being an incomparable soul gone too soon. Blake enjoyed adventure, music, the outdoors, movies, The Predators and Titans, Bonnarro, the Lake, and hanging out with his dog Rotor.

Survivors Include his Mother, Kelly Bennett (Tebin Berrett), Father, Doug Hargrove, Jr. (Crystal Sweeney), Grandparents, Bobby and Nellie Bennett, Doug Sr. and Maxine Hargrove, Special Lifetime Friend, Nicholas Ring, Brothers, Tyler Conner and Ty Sweeney, Sisters, Alissa Hargrove and Tia Sweeney, Aunt, Lisa Bennett (Helen Simpson Bennett), Uncles, John Briles, Matthew Hargrove, Chris Hargrove, Nephew, Jordan Hargrove, cousins, Tristen Hargrove and Nathaniel Kelly.

A Celebration of Life for Blake will be on Sunday Nov 29, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Lisa Bennett and Jordan Hummel will also speak. Visitation with the family will be 11:30 AM until 2:30 PM at Williamson Memorial. Burial will follow the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Active Pallbearers are Doug Hargrove Jr., Doug Hargrove Sr., Matthew Hargrove, Chris Hargrove, Lisa Bennett, Tebin Berrett, John Briles, Nicholas Ring. Honorary Pallbearers are Cameron Farrell, Alex Phillips, Rob Miller, Evan Atkins, Dylan Osan, Kali Berrett, Kody Berrett, and all his many loving friends.

“Never say goodbye, because saying goodbye means going away and going away means forgetting.” Peter Pan

If you wish, memorials may be made to the Blake Hargrove Memorial Fund c/o Williamson Memorial.