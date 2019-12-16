Douglas Bryan “Doug” Nichols age 76 of Franklin TN where he was born at Dan German Hospital in 1943.

Doug was a Civil Engineer Associate with the Metro Airport, Water Management Services in Franklin, TN and Alley & Associates.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Maxie and Pearl Nichols and brother, William Max Nichols. Doug is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Maxwell Nichols; daughters, Sherry (Jerry) Buchanan and Jennifer (Ronnie) Swayze; grandchildren, Jerry Buchanan Jr, Ashley (Brian) Graham, Bryan and Bailey Swayze; great grandchildren, Rylee and Isaiah Graham; sister, Emma Hayes; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment, Williamson Memorial Gardens. Jerry Buchanan Sr, Ronnie Swayze, Jerry Buchanan Jr, Bryan Swayze, David Maxwell and Brian Graham will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Visitation will be held 5-8:00PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service Wednesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com