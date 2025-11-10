OBITUARY: Dorris Wendell Martin

Mr. Dorris Martin, age 77, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on November 5, 2025. He was born on February 9, 1948, in Franklin, TN to the late Archie Lee Martin and Eva Tennessee (Harper) Martin.

Dorris was known for his strong will, quick wit, and tireless work ethic. He believed in hard work and lived it every day. For many years, he was an over-the-road truck driver with Roadway Express, proudly logging over one million miles behind the wheel.

He could banter with the best of them. When not working, Dorris enjoyed spending time outdoors and had an appreciation for classic cars, especially those from the late 1960s. Despite driving all the time, his love for travel never faded; he and his wife continued to explore the country together in their RV. Over the years, he visited 49 states—missing only Hawaii. Following cremation, Dorris’ children plan to honor his tour completing his journey, taking him to his resting place in Hawaii.

Dorris is survived by his children: Susan (Daryel) Thurber and Chad (Christy) Martin; grandchildren: Tyler (Lety) Thurber, Austin (Courtney) Thurber, Haley Martin, Addison Martin, Landon Martin, and Deegan Martin; great grandchildren: Oakley Thurber, Ryker Thurber, and Cruz Jimenez and several nieces and nephews. Dorris is preceded in death by his siblings: Azilee Smith, Archie Lee Martin, Jr., Alfred Martin, Thelma Ring, and Dorothy McIntosh.

A private service will be held at a later date.