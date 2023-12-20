OBITUARY: Dorris Virginia Daniel

Dorris Virginia Daniel, passed away on December 17, 2023 surrounded by her family.

She was born in Thompson’s Station, TN in 1937 to Barkley and Mary Lou Johnson.

She is preceded by her parents, husband, daughter as well as six siblings.

She is survived by her loving children, Jimmy Daniel and wife Susan, Sandra Galavin; cherished siblings, Clarence Johnson and wife Linda, Nancy Carrington; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 11 am in the chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to service from 9-11 am. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Donations may be made to, The American Kidney Association or the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center.

