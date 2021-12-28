OBITUARY: Dorris Nathan Spalding

Dorris Nathan Spalding, born May 25, 1939, died on December 25, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Marisa Jo Spalding, son David Spalding (Kim), Bonus daughters, Marcella Dante, Janet Dies (Tim), Lisa Gregory (Johnny). Grandchildren, Lauren Go (Ernesto), Dustin (Jessica) Heather, Shannon (Ryan), Morgan (Tee) Joshua (Andrea). Great grandchildren, Zuri, Clarisa, Amado, Emma, Cooper, Ruthie, Forrest and Scarlett, sister Joan Spalding Pillow (Glen).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Webb Spalding, Granville Tyree Spalding and his brothers Lloyd Wayne Spalding and Joe Everett Spalding.

Nathan was a Master Plasterer and retired from Allstate plastering after 21 years.

He was a member of the Madison Campus Seventh Adventist Church. The funeral will be at 2:00 PM on January 9, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Dr. Paul Yim officiating. Visitation starting at 12noon until service time.