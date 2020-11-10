OBITUARY: Dorris Horton ‘Putt” Smithson

Dorris Horton “Putt” Smithson, age 91 of Franklin, TN passed away November 8, 2020.

He was devoted to all of his family and friends, never met a stranger. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Putt was a self employed carpenter.

Preceded in death by son in law, Todd Wilson, grandson, Tyler Wilson, parents, Patrick Henry and Mattie Sue Bennett Smithson, sisters, Louise Tomlin and Rebecca Haskins, brothers, Sam, Bill, Edd, Roy, Willie Frank, Henry and Fred Blythe Smithson.

Survived by the love of his life, wife of 64 years, Margaret Ann Smithson; daughters, Susan Pulley (Cole) Harper, Darnell Smithson, Melissa “Lisa” Holt and Allison Wilson; grandchildren, Brandy (Matt) Hartley-Herman, Jennifer Holt (Mary) Klaver, Tara Wilson Boling, Justin Holt, Jeri Pruitt, Heather Chadwell, Nicole (Ian) Safar, Hunter Holt and Willie (Brandon Davis) Leathers; great grandchildren, Kayden Brooks, Hannah French, Libby Herman, Brianna French, Mallory Boling, Skyler Neal, Emma Boling, Scarlett Boling, Evelynn Holt Klaver, Cason Herman, Kaylee Cole, Allen Cole and Mae Safar; great great grandchildren, Gage and Jayla Beasley; sister, Jimmie Robinson; bestie, Cheryl Ladd; special nieces Gena and Becky Trice.

Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 Noon Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Larry Guin officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Harmon Smith, Jerry Smithson, Paul King, Chris Harper, Frankie Harper, Bob Smithson, Caleb Meeks and Jimmy Crafton. Honorary pallbearers will be Members of Harpeth Lick Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made to Harpeth Lick Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 4-8PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com