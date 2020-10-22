OBITUARY: Dorothy Wray Davis

Dorothy Wray Davis, age 88 of Mt. Juliet, TN, formerly of Franklin, TN passed away October 19, 2020.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Sam & Edna Wray. Dorothy was a member of Millview Church of Christ.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Arthur Davis; son, Arthur Wray Davis; sister, Katherine Head. She is survived by her daughter, Paula (Paul) Hartley of Mt. Juliet, TN; grandchildren, Carly (Mike) Bokman of Frederick, MD, Jacob (Paula) Davis of Alpharetta, GA and Amber Davis of Alpharetta, GA; great-grandchildren, Presley Bokman and Christian Davis; sister, Sammie Weakley of Nolensville, TN; nieces & nephews, Teresa (Joe) Scheffer of Ashland City, TN, Sherrie (Willie) Clark of Mt. Juliet, TN, Cindy Mansfield of Nolensville, TN; Jerrie (Kevin) Reed of Smyrna, TN and many other loving family members.

The family would like to especially thank the Staff of AHC Mt. Juliet Healthcare and her loving caregiver, Brenda.

A private family service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with burial following in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Paul Hartley, Jr., Jacob Davis, Steven Judkins, Sr., Tyler Mansfield, Chance Reed and Ethan Reed.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Tennessee. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com