Dorothy Mooser Wise passed away on the 19th of April 2020 at 7:12 a.m. She was born in Louisville, KY on August 12, 1925. She attended school at Holy Trinity for 8 years in St. Matthews, KY and graduated from Anchorage High School in 1943. Dorothy worked as an engraver at Kentucky Balfour until she married William Edward Wise on January 3, 1949, They moved to Naples on October 3, 1959, William passed away on August 31, 1997. She owned and operated Southernare Apartments and Motel until 1998 when she retired. She was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Naples, FL, Rare Fruitgrowers Exchange, St Vincent de Paul Society and Volunteer at Naples Community Hospital from 1986 to 1997.

Dorothy loved to fish and spent a lot of time at the Naples Fishing Pier where she made many friends and enjoyed talking with all the tourists as well.

Dorothy is survived by her son William G. Wise, three granddaughters Ashley Wise Watson, Jennifer Wise Gunter, and Jill Wise Holmes, along with their husbands and children. Dorothy is also survived by her two sisters Rosie Cusick and Barbara Singer, and her 15 nieces and nephews all in Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Alex Mooser, sister Louise Hampton, and brother Charles Mooser.

Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with as well those she reached but never met.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when gatherings are allowed.

