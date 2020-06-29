



Dorothy Virginia Lane Tyson was born on a farm in Williamson County, July 7, 1931. She was the oldest of three daughters born to Robert Herman Lane and Eliza Mae Price Lane and is survived by sisters Edith Rebecca Lane Locke, Franklin, TN, Catherine Nell Lane, Crossville, TN; and Jane Opatrny, foster sister, also of Crossville, TN. She is further survived by her husband of almost sixty-seven years, Wallace Stanley Tyson; her daughter, Teresa Lane Tyson Bennett, son-in-law Frederick Barger Bennett, Williamson County, and her son, Eric Stanley Tyson and daughter-in-law Laurie Ann Lynch Tyson, Watertown, TN. Her granddaughter, Autumn Tyson Stone, Franklin, TN, and step-grandson, James Benjamin Bennett, (Rebecca) Spring Hill, TN; and great-grandchildren Lucy Zephyr Theiler, Rylee, Jacob, and Jackson Bennett also survive along with nephews Lane Davis Locke, Franklin, TN, and Mark Austin Locke, Spring Hill, TN.

Dorothy began her journey in a tenant house off Spencer Creek Road and grew up during the years of the Great Depression and World War II, and as she often said, “on a farm as her Daddy’s only boy.” Her first seven years of school were at Parman, a one room school house, in the Grassland Community, the eighth grade at Franklin Elementary/Junior High, and she graduated with the Class of 1949 from Franklin High School. Early on, she worked as a Billing Clerk for the Gillett Grain Company and later in the Credit Department, Third National Bank, Nashville, TN. She met her husband-to-be on May 30th, while he was stationed at Ft Campbell, KY, they were married on August 2nd, and he departed for Korea on October 18th, all in 1953. Over the next twenty-three years, the family grew and experienced fourteen moves at the convenience of the Army. Dorothy was not only a mother, home-maker and military wife, but during four years of hardship tours to Korea, Vietnam and other choice places, she was also the head of the Tyson household. Her final military related position was as the “Colonel’s Lady” at Panzer Kaserne in Germany where Stanley served as the Commanding Officer of the 3rd Brigade, 1st Infantry Division and Post Commander. Moving back to Williamson County in 1976, the Tysons lived in their retirement home for over forty-three years – built on land her father had managed since moving to the Gillett farm (now Cottonwood Subdivision) in 1939 and purchased from the estate of the former owners.

She was known throughout her life as a caring, giving and loving person who seemed at ease in any situation and who always stood ready to assist when and where needed. She never met a stranger. She was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and was active in many of church committees and programs. She was a dedicated wife, mother and friend and will be greatly missed by those who grew to respect and love her. Even though she matured early into a charming and gracious lady, her deep Williamson County roots kept her humble and appreciative of the simple pleasures that provided the lasting bonds that gave strength to ties that held family and friends together against all adversities.

Dorothy, 88, reached journey’s end on June 27, 2020, at The Hearth at Franklin, after a sudden plunge into dementia. Her wish was to be cremated, and her remains will be held until a date yet to be determined. A Memorial/Celebration of Life will be scheduled at Bethlehem United Methodist Church at a later date.



