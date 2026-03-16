Dorothy “Dot” Ruth McGee Fly, age 93, Passed away Wednesday March 11, 2026 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.

The Franklin, TN native was the daughter of the late Kirk McGee and Ruby Watson McGee. In addition to her parents Dot was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years John Fly Sr.

Dot was a respected realtor for 50 years and was a member of the State Street Methodist Church.

Dot is survived by her children, John Brown Fly Jr. (Mary) and Lynn Whitmer (Tony) one sister Jean Harris (Bob), grandchildren, John B. Fly III (Katy), Paul Fly, and Alison Lewandowski (Andy) grandchildren, Gabe Fly (Grace), Eden Fly, Jasper Fly, and Jack Lewandowski and special friend Eleanor Short.

Funeral Services Provided By J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel – Bowling Green 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42103

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel – Bowling Green.

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