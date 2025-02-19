OBITUARY: Dorothy Rose Benetz Tatum

Dorothy Rose Benetz Tatum, age 94, was born on Saturday, October 18, 1930, in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Emil Peter Benetz and Eulah Thelma Faulkner Benetz. She passed away on Friday, February 14, 2025, at The Golton in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Dorothy married Herbert Tatum on March 26, 1948. They were blessed with over 70 years of marriage and two sons, James Herbert “Jim” (Cindy) Tatum and Thomas Mark (Sherry) Tatum. She also had two grandchildren, Krista (Chris) Wilson and Jeremiah Tatum, seven great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Dorothy worked for Metal Craft in Los Angeles, California, and was a church secretary at the North Downey Church of Christ. She then worked for Universal Nolan for over 35 years. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ throughout her entire life, spending nearly 65 years teaching Bible classes, including almost 40 years teaching the 5th and 6th grade class at the Greenbrier Church of Christ. Her classwork on the Old and New Testaments has been published for future generations to study through the Bible. In her free time, Dorothy enjoyed all types of needlework, china painting, and her garden.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Tatum; son: James “Jim” Tatum; sister: Marie Reiter; and brothers: Carl Benetz and Peter Benetz. She is survived by her son: Mark (Sherry) Tatum; daughter-in-law: Cindy Tatum; sister: Thelma Davis; and all of her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in Greenbrier, Arkansas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made directly to the family in order to distribute her Bible class books to individuals and churches.

The care of Ms. Dorothy Rose Benetz Tatum and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.