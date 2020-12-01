OBITUARY: Dorothy McKown Risen

Dorothy McKown Risen, 91, of Franklin, TN passed away on November 29, 2020 at Somerfield Health Center, Brentwood, Tennessee.

She was born December 22, 1928 in Elmwood, Illinois to the late Ralph and Marie Terry McKown. She married Loren Arthur Risen on December 12, 1948. Loren and Dorothy first lived in the towns of Washington, Clinton, and Rochelle, Illinois. They later had residences in Kernersville, NC; Broken Arrow, OK; and Brentwood, TN which they considered their true home.

Dorothy attended Western Illinois University and the Vanderbilt University Retirement Learning Center. She was a member of the Brentwood Martin Center and the First Presbyterian Church in Franklin, Tennessee. She loved to travel and was involved in numerous community activities. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Loren, in 1992 and her brother, Donald McKown.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Linda) Risen of Yadkinville, NC, and Rebecca (Phillip) Webster of Princeville, IL; three grandchildren, Joshua (Jill) Mahrt of LaGrange, IL, Rachel (Jesse) Mitchell of Peoria, IL, and Megan (Jordan) Hitchens of Charlotte, NC; three step-grandchildren, Matt (Amy) Webster of Washington, IL, Rachel (Jason) Gass of Washington, IL, and Jordan (Emily) Webster of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. She has six great grandchildren and seven step-great grandchildren. Also surviving is one Sister, Marilyn Jolly of Appleton, WI as well as eight nieces and one nephew.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Morningside Assisted Living for the loving care Dorothy received for the last three years. The family would like to thank Somerfield Health Center and Willowbrook Hospice for caring for Dorothy in her final days.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Doctor Christopher Joiner presiding. There will be no visitation and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 101 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN 37069 or to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma, City, OK 73123.