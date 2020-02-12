Dorothy Mae Shumate Turnell Copolo of Spring Hill, TN formerly of Roanoke, VA, Bluefield, WV and Maybeury, WV completed her earthly journey today, February 12, 2020 at her home where she peacefully entered eternity to join a host of loved ones awaiting her arrival.

Dorothy “Dot” was born near Marion, VA on June 28, 1925 to the late Daniel Estel Shumate and Margaret Izella Parsons Shumate. She had the privilege of being born into this loving family as the second of three children growing up with her gentle spirited brother TJ and her adorable and joyful sister Ruth Irene Shumate Clark. She learned unconditional love, extreme compassion in those formative years and handed it out by the bucketful’s over and over to family, friends and strangers throughout her nearly 95 years on this earth. She was everyone’s confidant and counselor. She served well as keeper of secrets and dreams. She could be trusted and depended upon by all who knew her. She loved bigger than life. Her laugh was infectious, her humor continuous. She loved great music and could be encouraged to dance at the drop of a hat. She enjoyed going to church and was faithful all the years of her life. Her family will forever be grateful to the Maybeury Methodist Church and Pastor Olen Robertson for the faith filled church home provided for so many years. Special thanks to those who loved her so very much during her years in Roanoke, VA at Life Church. Her church families at Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian and Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene both in Franklin, TN brought her immense joy and spiritual nourishment as well.

She always gave her best whether working in the coal lab as a young lady in southern, WV, being an exceptional homemaker, keeping her husband’s service station in operation while he worked in the coal mines or her favorite job of all time, serving as a nanny to her beloved Jared Taylor. To this day the two of them share an unbreakable bond.

Dorothy lived to see the passing of many of her loved ones including her parents and siblings mentioned above. Others who preceded her in death include her daughter Margaret Joyce Turnell as well as beloved brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews and priceless, lifelong friends.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Mark Copolo “Joe” (Shanda), spiritual son, Jared Taylor (Jennie), five grandchildren, Gary Carr Jr., Melanie Booth (David), Jensen Howell (Mark), Lauren Shea Ivey (Trey) and Evan Copolo as well as eleven great-grandchildren with number 12 on the way.

After living a lifetime of giving to others, caring for the sick and being everyone’s go to for a great meal, a long talk, a belly laugh or a good cry, that kindness was returned to her the last two years of her life with amazing caregivers who served tirelessly to be certain all her needs were met. Thank you, Peggy, Jayne, Jennifer, Paulette and Gail.

A viewing/visitation will be held on February 13, from 5pm-7pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN. A viewing/visitation and memorial service will also be held on Sunday, February 16 beginning at 2pm with a service at 4pm at Craven Shires Funeral Home on Coal Heritage Road in Bluefield, WV. Entombment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park across from Craven Shires on Monday, February 17 at 11am.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to “My Friend’s House,” a nonprofit group centered on the wellbeing of at-risk youth in Williamson County, TN or “We Can,” a mentoring program for underprivileged children in McDowell Co, WV