OBITUARY: Dorothy Louise Stephens Jennette

Dorothy Louise Stephens Jennette, age 78 of Pegram, TN passed away Aug 2, 2020 at her residence. Dot was a retired Surgical nurse and owner and operator of Buddy Jennette Trucking. Born in Williamson County to the late Clyde Stephens, Sr. and Wilma McCrory Stephens. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pegram. Dot loved traveling and trips to Tunica with family and friends, loved her relaxation time, spending time outdoors, Chinese food, shopping, and more especially she adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and spending time with them.

Preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Manuel “Buddy” Jennette, sister, Mary Irene Lloyd, brother, Clyde Stephens,Jr., granddaughter, Sandy Clayborne.

Survived by daughters, Regina (Wendell) Knight, Rhonda (John) Segrest, grandchildren, Jessica (Shannon) McNeil, Rachel (Richard) Crotzer, great grandchildren, Mason, Benjamin, and Jordan McNeil, Steven (Sara) Crotzer, beloved pet, Sugar Baby.

Services will be conducted 1:00 PM Wednesday Aug 5, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Randy Clark officiating with burial to follow in Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 4-8PM on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service. Active Pallbearers are Shannon McNeil, Jordan McNeil, Mason McNeil, Richard Crotzer, Steven Crotzer, Ronnie Anderton, Ben Blaylock. Honorary Pallbearers are Wendell Knight, Benjamin McNeil, John Segrest, Joe Marcum, David Stephens, Tony Jennette, Timmy Jennette, Travis Jennette. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Alzheimers Association of Nashville, or Alive Hospice.