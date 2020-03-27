Dorothy Louise Johnson, age 94 of Franklin, TN passed away March 25, 2020.

Loving mother and devoted grandmother who helped with their care. She loved her family vacations at Panama City Beach where she would be right in the middle of the action. She was loved by all and will be sadly missed.

Preceded in death by husband, Jimmy Johnson; companion and father of two of her children, Robert “Dago” Miller and grandson in law, Kevin Turner. Survived by: sons, Dean (Peggy) Johnson of Congress, AZ and Marty Johnson of Franklin, TN; daughters, Joan Johnson, Judy Johnson and Suzie Dalton all of Spring Hill, TN; grandchildren, Shannon Giles, Stephanie Turner, Chris (Heather) Crafton, Brandon Reed, Angela (Shannon) Buttrey, Chad Johnson, Brad Johnson, Brent Johnson, Blake (Delaney) Dalton, Luke Dalton and Chandler Dalton; great grandchildren, Kasey and Taylor Turner, Clay, Mackenzie and Taylor Johnson.

Private family graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Jim Taylor officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com