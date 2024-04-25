OBITUARY: Dorothy Lindell ‘Lyndi’ Taylor

Dorothy Lindell “Lyndi” Taylor, age 46, of Spring Hill, TN passed away on April 22, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Bob Taylor; son, Noah Taylor; daughter, Sarah Kate Taylor; parents, Steve and Nancy Tidwell; and brother, Joshua (Genny) Tidwell.

Lyndi was preceded in death by Brutus, her 17-year-old Miniature Pinscher.

Lyndi was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, and sister. She adored her family and loved being a mom; her greatest joy was supporting Noah and Sarah Kate in everything that they did. Lyndi was a baseball mom, gymnastics mom, cheerleading mom, and martial arts mom. She could have written the manual on the greatest and most special mom ever. Lyndi was truly a blessing to Bob, his nickname for her was “Beautiful.”

Lyndi’s first love was Jesus. She was a member of Community Baptist Church where she served on the finance committee and was the director of children’s services.

After graduating from Page High School in 1996, she attended Austin Peay State University before earning her BS degree at MTSU. She later pursued her career and eventually became the Associate Director at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Stalnaker and Pastor Dan Glass officiating. The visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment to follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made in Lyndi’s memory to Community Baptist Church Building Fund.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

