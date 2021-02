OBITUARY: Dorothy L. “Dot” West

Dorothy L. “Dot” West – Age 85 of Nolensville, TN. February 10, 2021.

Preceded in death by brothers, Thomas and Jack Goddard.

Survived by husband of 66 years, Charles West; daughter, Sherry (Ronald) Windrow; son, Michael West; 5 grandsons, Brian and Chad Windrow, Danny, Douglas and Devin West; 4 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Addison and Briana West and Reese Windrow; and sister, Lois Day.

Graveside services will be conducted Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Nolensville Cemetery. Family will serve as Pallbearers.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, 615-331-1952.