Dorothy Mays Kish, loving wife of the late Albert F. (married 60 years) and beloved mother of Trey and the late Timothy Dale passed away on January 18, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Ruth Mays.

Dorothy retired from AT&T after 28 years of service. She was a member of FBC Nashville for over 40 years, where she attended regularly until health problems prevented it. She loved entertaining her friends and working in her yard. She was an avid reader of the Bible and mysteries and enjoyed traveling with the camping group from church to various state parks.

Visitation will take place on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Nashville First Baptist Church with interment following the service at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to your favorite charity.

