OBITUARY: Dorothy Jean ‘Dot’ Heath

Dorothy Jean “Dot” Heath of Franklin, Tennessee, native of McEwen, Tennessee passed away Friday, September 22, 2023.

A charter member of Haywood Hills Baptist Church and Thompson Station Baptist Church. Graduate from Waverly Central High School. Attended Andrew Jackson University in Nashville, Tennessee. Profession in secretary and bookkeeping.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, William “Doug” Heath; daughter, Lisa Yvonne Heath; parents, George F. and Dovie Stewart; granddaughter, Darian Astoria Doner.

Survived by her daughters, Sherra Gurley, Amy (Hartford) Fowlkes, and Beth Holden; granddaughters, Diana (Kris) Wence, Alisa Gray, and Amber Turner; grandson, Jimmy (Jessica) Wilson; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Inez Nelson; nephews, Gary (Lynn) Nelson and Tim Nelson; grand-dog, Maverick “Bo” Gurley.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville, Tennessee. Jimmy Wilson, Daman Doner, Christian Heath, Kaitlyn Heath, Gary Nelson and Tim Nelson will serve as Pallbearers.

Memorials may be made in Dot’s memory to GraceWorks in Franklin, Tennessee.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUENRAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

