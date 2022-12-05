OBITUARY: Dorothy Jean Baze (Nannie)

Dorothy Jean Baze (Nannie) of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, she was 96 years old.

Dorothy was born in Comanche, OK on July 16, 1926, daughter to the late Tommy and Irene Trusty.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Robert Kelly Baze, brother, Tommy R Trusty, sister, Mildred Combs and daughter-in-law, Norma Baze.

Survivors include son, Robert Lloyd Baze, daughter, Pamela Jean Lee (Richard Vaden Lee), six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A funeral service was held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 2:30 PM, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will start at 1:00 PM until the service. Burial will be at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Ronnie Johnson will be officiating.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY2OTk0ODUzNDIyMjI5OSZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==

