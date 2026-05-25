Dorothy (Dot) Greene Parrish completed her journey on this earth and entered the Kingdom of Heaven on May 18, 2026. Her family had the distinct pleasure of spending her final weeks telling her goodbye at age 93.

She is survived by her 3 children, Rob Parrish (Julie), Annette Bishop (Robert) and Toby Parrish, along with 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Dot, or Dorothy as only her mother would call her, was blessed to be raised in the most amazing family as the daughter of Roy and Jessie Greene. She was the only daughter, having five older brothers, Roy Jr, O’Brien, Charlie, Bobby and Joe, all who predecease her.

Having been born in East Nashville, her family migrated to the West side of town to live on Woodmont Boulevard and Hobbs Road. While she attended Woodmont Elementary School, she experienced the wilderness that existed in an area of Nashville that was being developed in the 1930’s and 40’s as the city grew westward. In 1938, her father, who apprenticed in the grocery business under the prominent H. G. Hill Company, decided to embark upon founding his own grocery store. He decided to buy the acreage at the corner of what is now Abbott Martin and Hillsboro Road currently occupied by Trader Joe’s. At that time, the city limit was Woodmont Boulevard, so he chose to build the grocery store 1 mile beyond the city limits. Dot’s father combined his last name with the topography of the area and decided to call his store the “Green Hills Market”. The market was far ahead of its time with impeccable customer service, daily outbound telemarketers and house charge accounts. She witnessed the store become the eventual namesake of the entire submarket known today as “Green Hills”. In 1940 while starting the grocery store, her father also founded Woodmont Baptist Church in their Woodmont Boulevard home. He eventually secured the acreage at Hillsboro Road and Woodmont Boulevard to build the church that remains today. Woodmont Baptist is responsible for 8 other area Baptist churches.

Dot was a graduate of Woodmont Elementary School and Hillsboro High School. With constant instruction by her five brothers, she proved her athletic abilities, thereby enhancing her God given talents to be an outstanding basketball player, eventually earning the title as captain when she reached her senior year at Hillsboro High School.

After graduation, she attended Union University in Jackson, TN where she met her future husband, Bob Parrish. Dot convinced him to relocate to Nashville to attend a brand new school called Belmont College. She began her professional career in administration at Baptist Hospital (St. Thomas Midtown). She exited the business world for many years to raise her three children. She spent many summers perfecting her skills as an adroit tennis player at Wildwood Swim and Tennis Club, while her kids were on the swim team. Even the male players were afraid to face her tenacity on the court during mixed doubles!

Once the majority of child-rearing years were behind her, she decided to re-enter the business world. She spent 25 years working for the Baptist Sunday School Board (LifeWay), where she worked until retirement. Not content to stay at home, Dot decided to fill the position of receptionist at her beloved church, Brentwood Baptist, a mission church of Woodmont Baptist. Being a founding member, she delighted at having her “finger on the pulse” of the church by manning the switchboard and greeting guests for many years.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 2:00 PM in Baskin Chapel at Brentwood Baptist Church with visitation to follow. Should you care to make a donation in her honor, please consider the following: Montgomery Bell Academy, 4001 Harding Road, Nashville, TN 37205, https://www.montgomerybell.edu/ways-to-give; Engage Church Network,1718 General George Patton Drive, Brentwood, TN 37027, https://www.engagechurchnetwork.com/support;

Graceworks, 104 Southeast Parkway, Franklin, TN 37064, https://www.graceworkstn.org/donate/money/.

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This obituary was published by Austin Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC.