OBITUARY: Dorothy Eulene Ingram Johnson

Dorothy Eulene Ingram Johnson, age 89, of Franklin, TN passed away Dec 21, 2020 at her residence.

Daughter of the late John Fisher Ingram and Mary Adie Mealer Ingram. Eulene loved sewing, crocheting, cooking, and taking care of kids. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed. She was of the Church of Christ Faith.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her Husband, Thomas Martin “Buster” Johnson, Jr. who was a former police officer in Franklin, Sons, Kenneth Eugene Johnson and Johnny Wayne Johnson, Grandsons, Barry Holt and Tommy Johnson, Great Grandson, Bentley Dimarco, Brother, George Ellis Ingram.

Survivors Include her Daughters, Patsy (Rick) Marquith, Sandra (Calvin) Reed, Pamela (Henry) Anness, Son, Douglas (Mary Ann) Johnson, Sixteen Grandchildren, Several Great Grandchildren, and Three Great-Great Grandchildren, Sister- in-Law, Annie Mae Hartley, and several Nieces and Nephews

Funeral Services will be conducted 1:00 PM Wednesday December 23, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Minister Tim McLeroy officiating. Visitation with the family will be 4-8PM on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial. Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers. Burial in Johnson Hollow Cemetery.