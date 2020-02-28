Dorothy Elaine Stewart entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born on September 29, 1926 to the late Alfred and Madeline Wethern.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62.5 years, Walter Dewey Stewart. To know Dottie, is to love her. She lived and loved deeply like Jesus and served others with her whole heart. “Her worth is far above Rubies.”

She is survived by her children: Gary Stewart (Amy), Debbie Lawrence (Craig), James Stewart (Lori). Grandchildren: Stephen (Courtney), Jillian (Billy), Kevin (Kayla), Abby (Michael), Matthew (Kaitlyn), Mallori, Jonathan, Brooke, and Bailey. Great-Grandchildren: Billy, Caroline, Ruby, Layla, Emelia, and Dane.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Walker Baptist Church, 1350 W. Main Street Franklin, TN, with visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Walker Baptist Church. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com