OBITUARY: Dorothy ‘Dot’ Ann Fisher

Dorothy “Dot” Ann Fisher, age 87 of Franklin, TN passed away January 16, 2024.

She was a longtime resident of Williamson County, TN.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Hugh & Pauline Hawkins; brother, Robert Hawkins; grandson, Joshua Jennings.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, William “Buck” Fisher of Nashville, TN; daughters, Freda (Wallace) Joslin of Franklin, TN, Denise Padgett of Franklin, TN and Patsy Sams of Eagleville, TN; granddaughters, Melissa (Brad) Smithson, Donna (Drew) Williams, Jessica Jennings and Leslie Hogue; grandson, Jeremy Jennings; brothers, Thomas (Jane) Hawkins of Franklin, TN and Charles (Allana) Hawkins of Winchester, TN; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and several loving nieces & nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 21, 2024 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Jennings, Rylan Cromer, Noah, Nathan & Brad Smithson, Drew Williams and Mason Hart. Wayne Coke will serve as honorary pallbearer.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

