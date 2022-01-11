OBITUARY: Dorothy Carol (Bruck) Erickson

Dorothy “Carol” Erickson, RN of Brentwood, TN. was 82 years old when she met her Savior face to face on January 6th, 2022.

For 82 years, she made her world a better place by the goodness she sprinkled with every breath she took. Nurse Carol was born in St. Louis Missouri with a servant’s heart, she was a loving and devoted wife to her beloved & devoted husband, David C. Erickson of 54 years. She was the mother of 5 and grandmother to 12, and great grandmother to 2. She so graciously flooded us with unconditional love, taught us the power of forgiveness & showed us what living with joy looks like. She served her family & friends, her patients and her community with authenticity and the most beautiful, humble confidence and the insurmountable, unique capacity to listen.

Carol will be remembered by her contagious laugh, her beautiful smile, her inviting presence, her welcoming heart and her vibrant spirit. She quietly set the perfect example to all, of being salt and light in a hurting world. She truly never missed an opportunity to lift up or encourage humanity.

She leaves in love, her beloved husband, David C. Erickson, four of her five children David C. Erickson Jr. (Elaine) David Scott Erickson, (Tracy) Julie Erickson Parrish, (Rob) Michelle “Shelly” Erickson Kacki, (Marek), and her grandchildren, Jason, Josh, Jake Erickson, Chase and Shane Erickson, Samantha Erickson Solter (John), Grayson Erickson, Sophie, Oliver and Sydney Kacki, Cage and Phoebe Parrish, and her great grandchildren, Savannah and Maverick Solter. She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Dorothy Bruck, her father William Bruck, her brother Gordon Bruck & her son Doug Erickson.

She showed us what it looks like to “live in genuine joy” with a Savior. She boiled over with the virtues only offered by a Redeemer and we will forever be the lucky ones as she called us “hers”. Reunited in heaven, oh what a day that will be 🙂 A celebration of life will be held at a later date TBD and we look forward to honoring her with you, her community of loved ones, by our side.