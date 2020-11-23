OBITUARY: Dorothy Bagsby Campbell

Dorothy Bagsby Campbell, age 94 of Franklin, TN passed away November 22, 2020.

Preceded in death by parents, Eugene Benjamin Bagsby, Sr. and Lula Marie Marlin Bagsby; sister, Louise Bagsby McCrory; brothers, Thomas, Fleming, Jim and Kirk Bagsby; grandchild, Brian Keith Campbell. Survived by: husband of 75 years, William Earl Campbell; sons, William R. (Brenda) Campbell and Donald (Darlene) Campbell; daughters, Dorothy (Harold) Bamman and Sallie (Larry) Nall; brothers, Eugene (Peggy) Bagsby, John Bagsby and Gaither (Donna) Bagsby; sisters, Lottie Haffner and Lizzie Jackson; grandchildren, Chris Bamman, Tim (Amber) Bamman, Angela (Robert) Hood, Stephanie (Marc) Glinstra, Holly (Brian) Sweeney, Lance (Alyssa) Campbell, Kevin Nall and Lee (Dawn) Campbell; ten great grandchildren and other loving family members.

Private family graveside will be conducted Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com