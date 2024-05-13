OBITUARY: Dorothy Ann McArthur

Dorothy Ann McArthur, age 91 of Franklin, TN passed away May 10, 2024.

She was born October 18, 1932 in Arrington, TN to the late William & Lena Beasley.

She attended Franklin High School and was a cheerleader. Her first job was at the Franklin Theatre in the late 40’s where she received her first paycheck and lost it in the Harpeth River. Dorothy married in 1952 to Marvin McArthur, Jr. She was a Physical Therapist, but she spent most her life raising her five children.

She lived in Indiana, Ohio and finally settled in her hometown of Franklin, TN. She was very active in the many churches she attended through her life. She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ and her life was devoted to him.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her brothers, Bryan, Billy & Jay Beasley; sisters, Elizabeth Boyd, Francis Beasley and Louise Cook. She was the last of that immediate family. She missed her brothers and sister so much and could not wait to see them.

Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Marvin P. McArthur, Jr. of Franklin, TN; children, Deborah Ann (Clint Sr.) Smith of Sellersburg, IN, Douglas M. McArthur of New Albany, IN, Darlene Frances Renfrow of Easley, SC, Dale W. (Lilia) McArthur of Murfreesboro, TN and David E. McArthur of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Clint Jr., Chris, Joshua, Amy, Mary Ann, Levi, Riley, Amber, Erin, Miranda, Shannon, Devan, Dustin, Kanea and Tiffany; thirteen great-grandchildren and many other loving family members.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of Alive Hospice for the care they gave Dorothy.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Josh Cook will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Friends and Family will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Millview Church of Christ Ladies Class and Youth Group or Alive Hospice.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Monday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

