OBITUARY: Dorothy Agnes Sweeney

Dorothy Agnes Sweeney, age 88 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Dorothy was born in Coffeyville, KS on September 17, 1933, daughter of the late John & Bernadette Snow.

She went to school at Field Mckinley Memorial High School, followed by two years at Coffeyville Junior College. Dorothy, (Dot,) married Robert James Sweeney on February 17, 1962 in Coffeyville at Holy Name Catholic Church. She worked as a legal secretary for AT&T for sixteen years after previously working for The Bell companies in both Tennessee and Illinois. She was involved in her community in Ford’s Colony in Williamsburg, VA where she and her husband, Bob retired to play golf in their spare time. Dorothy had a reputation for superior work standards and ethics, and she received several service awards for her outstanding work in the legal department at AT&T.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Sweeney, sister, Ruth McCollum, brother-in-law, Harold McCollum, sister, MaryEllen Snow, sister Jo (Josephine Chesley,) brother-in-law, Mylan Chesley, mother, Bernadette Snow, and father, John Snow.

Survivors include daughter, Valerie Clark and husband, David Clark, daughter, Lori Ruhlin and husband, Greg Ruhlin, son, John Sweeney, son, Michael, Sweeney and wife, Jennifer Tobin, son-in-law, Ron Cathell, granddaughter, Jacquelyn Cathell, granddaughter, Viveca Cathell, step-granddaughter, Ali Clark, granddaughter, Adelaide Dorothy Sweeney, grandson, Mylan Sweeney, step-granddaughters, Sarah, Amy, Michelle, Rebecca, Rachel, and Allison (Ruhlin family,) step-grandson, Taylor Clark, and great grandson, Tyson Clark – and of course her fir baby, Asher.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM with Pastor Alan Clark officiating.

The family will also receive friends from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM on Monday, November 8, 2021 at St. Philip Catholic Church, Franklin, TN with Father Bala officiating. Burial will take place in Arlington Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Alzheimer’s Association, or American Stroke Association in loving memory of Dorothy Agnes Sweeney.

