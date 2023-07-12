OBITUARY: Doris Suann Wissler Balikian

Doris Suann Wissler Balikian, age 81, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Doris Suann Wissler Balikian was born in Lititz, PA to Roy and Martha Wissler on September 6, 1941. She was born the second of eight children in a strongly rooted Mennonite family in Lancaster County.

After high school, Doris graduated as a licensed practical nurse at the Lancaster General Hospital. She went on to earn a degree from Ontario Bible College, and then moved to New York City to attend nursing school at Helene Fuld College of Nursing. She worked as a nurse missionary with HCJB for four years, attending language school in Costa Rica, then serving in Ecuador.

She met Manuel Balikian while on furlough in New York City, and the two were married on Sept. 3, 1977. While she raised their two children, Doris continued to serve the Lord faithfully, as she was involved throughout the years with various bible studies, service opportunities, and the missions committee at their church in Fresno, CA. Doris loved the Lord, loved her family, and loved to sing.

She will be remembered on this side of eternity by her loving husband, Manuel, her children Joanna (& husband Robby Kurtz) and Stephen, her grandchildren, Kadence, Keaton, and Annabel, and her six surviving siblings, Dorothy, Darlene, Dawn, Doretta, Delbert, and Dwight.

Doris is preceded in death by Roy Wissler, Darwin Roy Wissler, and Martha Wissler.

Visitation will be 1:30 pm on Sunday, July 16 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, July 16 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Wayne Wolf of Stonebridge Bible Church officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be given to Stonebridge Bible Church.

