OBITUARY: Doris Marie Gilbert

Doris Marie Gilbert, 82, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Doris was born on May 2, 1940, in Quebec, Canada, the first-born child of Gerard and Yvonne Ruel.

Doris had a modest and simple upbringing. She grew up relatively poor. As the oldest child of nine, she was often tasked with the care of her younger siblings and performing many of the household functions to help her mother with the daunting task of raising such a large family.

In 1961, Doris met Benoit. Three years later they were married and started their new lives in California where she subsequently, raised her three children, Helen, Pierre, and Linda. Doris held a career in banking for several years. It was a source of pride for her. She highly enjoyed the comradery her working relationships gave her and looked forward to going in to work each day.

In 1997 she retired and moved to Temecula, California where she enjoyed going on long walks, picnics and spending time with friends and family.

In 2004 she moved to a retirement community in Saint George, Utah where her and Benoit were able to see many other parts of the country.

In 2011 she moved to Nashville, Tennessee to be near her daughter and granddaughter. She would also travel back to California regularly to visit with her son and two grandsons.

Doris will be remembered as selfless, loving, caring, nurturing wife, mother, and grandmother. She doted on each member of her family, without fail. She was the foundation for a happy childhood and a bedrock for her spouse. Even in the grips of dementia, she could light up the room with a smile and a laugh. We loved her dearly and there will always be a hole in our hearts now that she is no longer with us.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Benoit Gilbert; her son, Pierre Gilbert; her daughter, Linda Bourke; and her three grandchildren, Gavin, Charlotte and Wesley.

She is also survived by her remaining siblings, Lucie, Jacques, Madeleine, Yvon and Luc. She is preceded in death by her beloved daughter; Helen Gilbert; her parents, Gerard and Yvonne Ruel; and siblings Pierre, Gaetan and Nicole.

Her family is comforted in the fact that she is now in heaven with her daughter Helen where she probably is cooking a warm pot of soup patiently waiting for the rest of her family to come home.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church (9100 Crockett Road Brentwood, TN) for immediate family only on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. followed by a celebration to honor her life with close friends and family in California. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

Doris always had a special place in her heart for children. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Doris’ name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=home-btn-donate-now).

You Can Only Have One Mother:

You can only have one mother

Patient kind and true;

No other friend in all the world,

Will be the same to you.

When other friends forsake you,

To mother you will return,

For all her loving kindness,

She asks nothing in return.

As we look upon her picture,

Sweet memories we recall,

Of a face so full of sunshine,

And a smile for one and all.

Sweet Jesus, take this message,

To our dear mother up above;

Tell her how we miss her,

And give her all our love.

By Unknown

