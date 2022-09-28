OBITUARY: Doris June (Marston) Alexander

Doris June Marston Alexander, 91, born September 7, 1931 to Clyde and Ellen Irene Marston of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior September 25, 2022.

Doris was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and sister.

Preceded in death by her parents Clyde Marston and Ellen Irene Marston,

Doris is survived by her children Barry Alexander (Jackie), Don Alexander Sr. (Melanie), Cindy Church and Mike Alexander (Liz). Grandchildren, Jennifer Anderson (Paul), Dane Alexander (Annie), Ashley Alexander, Stacey Downs (Todd), Don Alexander Jr (Callie), Christy McAfee (Matt), Mike Church Jr (Heidi), Meghan Caudill (Will), Clay Alexander (Leslie), 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. As well as her sister Kathryn Lewis of Christiana and brother Ron Marston (Cathy) of Franklin and dearest friend, June Caldwell, with whom she laughed deeply and explored the nooks and crannies of Williamson County and surrounds.

Known to those closest to her heart as “Mom,” she was a devoted mother and proudest of her four children for whom she instilled a deep love of family. Passionate about her faith, Doris, was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, most recently at Heritage Church of Christ in Franklin.

She loved Franklin and as a 60 year+ resident, Doris was instrumental in its growth. She was active in and supported The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Brightstone, Vanderbilt Life Flight and Timothy Hill Boys Ranch.

Doris’ other interests were antiques and travel. She was able to merge the two in a memorable trip to England where she explored her passion for antiquities. She was never more animated than when surrounded by or traveling with her family. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and will be remembered for the example she set as a humble Christian woman full of style, generous smiles, acceptance and great love.

The family would like to acknowledge the compassionate care and love demonstrated by The Fountains of Franklin and Aveanna Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Brightstone P.O. Box 682966 Franklin, TN www.brightstone.org.

